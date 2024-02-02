UMG breakup may hamper user engagement on TikTok

Universal Music Group pulled its catalog from TikTok this week after the two failed to reach a new licensing agreement that both considered fair.

UMG, the largest music label with signed artists including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Drake, published an open letter the day before the contract expired accusing TikTok of underpaying for music licensing rights and letting AI-generated recordings flood the platform.

Videos that featured music from UMG’s library went silent on TikTok after the catalog was pulled.

Given that music is a huge engagement lever on TikTok, it remains to be seen how the removal of UMG’s catalog will impact user behavior on the platform.

Since user engagement is directly tied to advertising spend, any drop in creator content and user interest could have financial implications for TikTok.

We asked advertising and social media experts for their thoughts. Read their responses.

Dana Neujahr, managing director, We Are Social and Narrative

TikTok’s power has always been the creators that fuel it. Those creators have relied on licensed music as a key tool in their content and some (such as @jarredjermaine) have grown their followings to the millions relying solely on that access.

The biggest risk TikTok advertising faces in light of UMG’s decision is creators either increasing their posting cadence on other platforms like Reels and YouTube Shorts, or abandoning TikTok altogether in favor of platforms that do give them that full access.

Brands have rarely been able to take advantage of licensed music on TikTok in their own content, but see the platform as a powerful advertising tool because of the eyeballs that its creators attract. If creators get wandering eyes, their fans will follow — and eventually brands and advertisers will, too.

Natalie Silverstein, chief innovation officer, Collectively

Overall declining engagement and platform usage could deter advertisers from increasing their TikTok budgets. But given the potential rise of more independent artists and TikToks driven by original sounds, I don’t think this will happen overnight.

Ryan Ku, SVP, head of strategy, Movers + Shakers

Pulling its music from TikTok is a short sighted move on UMG’s part. It should view TikTok as a promotional opportunity that increases the reach and relevance of its artists, rather than a revenue stream. The downstream revenue upside of the UMG catalog permeating culture should greatly outsize the money that UMG is hoping to extract in licensing fees from TikTok.

Think how valuable it would be for Netflix, for example, if content from its programming was woven into massively shared streams. Would they forgo that free promotion in exchange for licensing fees?

Brands should track the developing tension and dynamic between TikTok and content owners. If this develops into a more widespread, antagonistic relationship, it may require creators to pivot how they develop and engage their audiences and how brands that leverage their reach and influence can safely and effectively continue to do so.

One solution is to create original music and audio tracks that are purposefully designed to be re-mixable and meme-able. Beyond the licensing hurdles, this creates an ownable brand asset with higher potential for vitality and consumer-influencer participation.

Amy Cotteleer, partner, chief experience officer, Duncan Channon

TikTok and UMG’s failure to agree on licensing terms will certainly impact the TikTok user experience — most immediately by creating a ghost town effect with the swath of videos that will be muted — and therefore, virtually useless — in the wake of the severed relationship.

But removing a music label isn't enough to get people to stop using the app. Brands, which aren’t able to tap into UMG’s music on the platform anyway, need not be concerned. Rather, like any other trending conversation on TikTok, they can use the topic as a way to enter the conversation and connect with users.

TikTok is known for being a music discovery app. My teenage daughters don’t listen to the radio but find their musical hyperfixations — like Noah Kahan and Taylor Swift — directly on the app. This hopefully temporary decision will harm artists first and foremost, so UMG would be smart to change their tune — pun intended.

Mike Weiss, founder, Ice Cream Social

UMG’s decision to remove its catalog from TikTok could significantly impact the platform’s engagement and user behavior. Many popular TikTok videos and trends revolve around UMG’s music library. These artists’ songs are a crucial part of TikTok’s virality and appeal.

TikTok’s advertising platform relies heavily on user engagement and time spent. This is evident from its recent shifts to become more like YouTube by incentivizing creators to post long-form, horizontal video that encourages them to spend more time on the platform. This leads to more ad revenue. It remains to be seen whether the absence of UMG's music will impact ad revenue and time spent on the platform. Less ad real estate would mean higher CPMs.

What's more likely is that users will change how they create content, the style of that content and the types of audio they use. TikTok ads are heavily influenced by trending audio and user-generated content. These changes can manifest in different forms, and could impact the content of future TikTok ads.

There could be a rise in original soundtracks and increased promotion of independent and emerging artists to create unique or branded audio. Advertisers may also start focusing more on storytelling and using direct-to-camera or vlog-style content. We’ve already seen a natural shift in this direction, with dance trends losing popularity in favor of more authentic content.

Holly Stair, group director of social strategy, Giant Spoon

The real impact could be more behaviorally on how songs and audio drive trends, and in turn culture.

In general, the TikTok community deserves more credit for their creativity, especially under constraints. Brands have always faced challenges in navigating audio usage rights and have still found unique ways to entertain and engage on the platform. Users have already been quick to find workarounds — like the discovery of the Glee catalog — to fill the void.

Michael Grammer, associate creative director, Open Influence

I believe that content and engagement shifts are to be expected with a significant change like this. However, I don’t foresee TikTok’s business being drastically affected as the platform’s music library is still vast and its influence for music discovery remains important for artists and fans.

As someone who has witnessed and worked through similar events in the past, I do predict that UMG and TikTok will eventually reach an agreement — hopefully sooner rather than later.

But in the meantime, this absence of music will only provide opportunities for both UMG’s label competitors and independent artists and creators to leverage.