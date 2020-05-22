UM to wrangle media duties for E. & J. Gallo Winery

The world’s largest family-owned winery has chosen UM as media agency of record.

IPG’s shop will wrangle strategy, planning, buying, research, and data and analytics media duties across the U.S. for Gallo’s wine and spirits portfolio for E. & J. Gallo Winery.

"We are so proud to welcome Gallo, a renowned family-owned company to our own family," said Lynn Lewis, U.S. CEO, UM. "We are excited to leverage our data-first approach to supercharge Gallo’s media and marketing efforts, driving meaningful connections with high value audiences and delivering better outcomes for their business."

The portfolio features award-winning Barefoot Wine, and includes Apothic, Dark Horse, La Marca and New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TMep5i6tcFE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Critical drivers in winning our business were UM’s investments in technology and data," said Stephanie Gallo, chief marketing officer at Gallo. "We looked for a partner who shares our ambition to accelerate data-driven plans, that will allow our brands to connect with consumers and prospects across all consumer journeys."

The company is dealing with a dramatic shift in consumer behavior as off-premise drinking experiences a huge and sustained spike. Campaign US spoke with Anna Bell, VP marketing about what this means for the winery’s brand strategy.

Gallo joins several brands that have recently appointed UM media Agency of Record in North America including Shinola, CVS Health-Aetna, Levi Strauss & Co. and Energizer brands, Armor All and Rayovac.