UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada

The ecommerce platform hands the IPG Mediabrands agency a full-scope remit covering Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand.

IPG Mediabrands agency UM will handle strategy, planning, buying, research, and data and analytics for Lazada Group across Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, and Thailand. The agency-of-record win follows a pitch that began in March.

The company had previously worked with Dentsu Aegis Network agency Vizeum in these markets, starting in 2019.

UM starts work immediately in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and in January in Thailand.

“Lazada Group is an exciting company that continue to push boundaries in how they empower brands to connect with consumers”, Kasper Aakerlund, president of UM APAC, said in a release. “It is a premier retail destination that has redefined the retail experience through world-class technology, and we could not be more thrilled to partner with them on a strategically unified marketing approach that moves beyond conventional media placement.”

UM won Energizer Holdings across seven APAC markets as part of a global pitch which concluded in May this year

Lazada CMO Mary Zhou was named to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Power List of the region's 50 most influential marketers in June.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.

