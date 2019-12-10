UM wins GoPro global media business

Action camera company GoPro has decided to stick with incumbent UM on its global media account, following a competitive review.

UM first won the GroPro business in the second quarter of 2015. According to Comvergence, GoPro’s estimated global net spend is $20 million. Other consultants tell Campaign US that the media spend could be closer to $80 million worldwide.

Representatives from GoPro were not immediately available for comment. UM spokespeople declined to comment.

GoPro has seen some early holiday success in the last few weeks. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GoPro’s total camera sales jumped 120 percent, compared to the same two days in 2018, according to CNBC.

"We planned for a big Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and according to the sell-through data from our large U.S. and European retail partners as well as our results on GoPro.com, we crushed it," said Nick Woodman, founder and CEO of GoPro, in a statement at the time. "We're very happy with how each of our products are selling-through so far this holiday. We believe the surge in demand we're seeing positions us well for full year profitability in 2019 and continued revenue and earnings growth in 2020."