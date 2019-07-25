UM shuts even more offices for 2nd Annual Global Impact Day

Last year, UM shuttered 60 offices across nearly 40 countries to help others, and now, the IPG Mediabrands agency network is increasing that number by at least 20 offices.

More than 80 offices across 50 countries will close their doors for the Second Annual Impact Day, which is part of the company’s Better World philanthropic program. The initiative, which started three years ago in UM’s New York office, was renamed from Moments Matter at the beginning of 2018. Better World serves as an umbrella brand for acts of volunteer community service undertaken by UM staffers in their communities.

Throughout the day, UM employees around the world will share their Impact Day content and the projects they’re volunteering on using hashtags #UMBetterWorld and #UMImpactDay.

Some of the 70-plus projects around the globe include helping elderly residents in a low-income facility in Pulau Ujong, Singapore; restoring public gardens in Mexico City, Mexico; and beautifying a housing facility for homeless war veterans in Los Angeles.

"Impact Day is one of my favorite days of the year, and I am proud to be part of a global family that is committed to sharing our time, energy and love with communities in need around the world", said Daryl Lee, global CEO of UM, in a statement.

Lee added: "From preparing adults to re-enter the workforce to restoring schools, facilities and parks, the inspiring projects we undertake are a critical part of how we collectively build a better tomorrow, today."