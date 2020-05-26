UM named global AOR for all Energizer Holdings brands

Battery, portable lighting and automotive care products manufacturer Energizer Holdings has named UM as its global media agency partner, expanding the IPG Mediabrands agency’s previous scope of work with the company.

UM began working on media planning and buying duties for the flagship Energizer brand in North America early last year, with the relationship later growing to include Armor All and Rayovac in U.S.

Now, UM will handle media for the company’s full global portfolio of brands: Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, and Tuff Stuff.

"After an exceptional year of innovation and partnership, we are excited to once again expand our relationship with UM," said Lori Shambro, global CMO of Energizer Holdings.

She added: "We look forward to bringing UM’s unique mix of media planning and creative excellence to our global portfolio of brands as we continue our commitment to be the first brands seen, sought and sold in the categories in which we compete."

UM’s scope on the business includes strategy, planning, buying, research, and data and analytics. Financial details of the expanded relationship were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to build on our great working relationship with Energizer, and to expand our partnership with this iconic brand around the world," said Eileen Kiernan, Global CEO of UM. "I am incredibly proud of the work we have done across North America and look forward to leveraging the transformational power of Better Science, Better Art and Better Outcomes to drive their business forward, globally."

The Energizer news follows on the heels of UM picking up the US media business for E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest family-owned winery.

