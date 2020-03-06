UM to lead charge for Shinola's media duties

Shinola has chosen UM to lead all media duties across the U.S.

The Detroit-based retail company, known for luxury watches, has asked IPG Mediabrands to take on all strategy, planning, buying, research, and data and analytics media duties.

"We look forward to working with UM, an agency that has a proven track record of driving business results for brands," said Tyra Neal, chief marketing officer at Shinola. "We are confident that the team will drive our business forward through industry-leading data and analytics and creative excellence."

Shinola joins several brands which have recently appointed UM media agency of record in North America including CVS Health-Aetna, Levi Strauss & Co. and Energizer brands, Armor All and Rayovac.

"We’ve been growing our relationship with the Shinola team for some time and are thrilled to officially welcome this great American brand to the family," said Scott Russell, president, central region, UM and chief operating officer at Mediabrands U.S.

"We look forward to leveraging our Better Science, Better Art, Better Outcomes proposition to accelerate their e-commerce and retail businesses to drive sustainable, profitable growth into the future."