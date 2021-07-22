UM kicks off fourth annual Global Impact Day virtually

UM, the global media agency network within IPG Mediabrands, kicked off its fourth Global Impact Day virtually on Thursday, organized around the theme of “solidarity.”

Impact Day, which encourages employees across the UM network globally to take time off from work to volunteer, will take place over the course of two days this year to incorporate flexibility.

The network chose solidarity as the theme for the event after it continued to bubble up in conversation at the agency, said Anthony Hello, SVP and global chair of Better World, UM’s corporate social responsibility arm.

“A lot is happening in the world right now,” Hello said. “There is a lot of pain and suffering; different groups are experiencing different forms of trauma and we just wanted to encourage UM employees to join forces to say ‘look, we all need each other.’”

Virtual programming will be held on July 22 and July 29, including a 20-minute guided meditation session hosted by life coach Tammy Faulds of Inner Travel Coaching.

Employees are encouraged to select one day to participate in programming and share content on social media using the hashtags #UMBetterWorld and #UMImpactDay.

They can participate in projects of their own choosing, such assisting blind or low-vision people around the world through the Be My Eyes app, sending handwritten cards and letters of encouragement to senior citizens in multiple countries through Love For Our Elders or working with media partners to donate ad space to BIPOC-owned small businesses in Canada.

UM launched Impact Day in the U.S. in 2016 and expanded the program globally in 2018. The agency held the event virtually for the first time last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.