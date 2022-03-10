UM earns resounding win as agency of record for Eargo

Hearing-aid manufacturer Eargo said Thursday that it has ended a two-month national search, naming UM as its U.S. media agency of record.

Eargo previously worked with MMSI on select media planning and buying opportunities, according to UM. The agency could not disclose billings.

UM will lead Ergo’s media strategy, planning, buying, SEO and analytics and support a U.S.-based corporate social responsibility effort to “revolutionize hearing-wellness for everyone.”

“We are inspired by Eargo’s promise to revolutionize hearing wellness for everyone,” said W. Joe DeMiero, UM U.S. chief executive officer. “Working with mission-driven companies creates meaningful opportunities, and we’re excited for all that Eargo and UM can accomplish together.”

UM’s strengths of using data-driven research to support brand growth stood out to the Eargo team. In a press release, Eargo VP of marketing Ben DeCastro shared why UM was the right choice to help the company disrupt the hearing-wellness category.

“We are confident that UM’s sharp, future-focused mindset will uncover new audiences and opportunities for growth,” he said. “We believe that life deserves to be heard and are excited to drive this mission forward, leveraging UM’s proven analytics and media capabilities to grow our consumer reach across media channels.”

DeMiero added that “Futureproof,” UM’s agency model centered on growth through media planning, will help accelerate Eargo’s business objectives.

“Our Futureproof approach will further develop the Eargo brand by creating meaningful end-to-end experiences that reach high-value audiences and sustainable sources of growth,” said DeMiero.

UM is the global media agency of IPG Mediabrands, based in New York City. The win comes after UM picked up Grubhub, Enterprise Holdings, Tonal and Storck USA, Behr Paint and NYC& Company as AOR.