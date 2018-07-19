UM to close 60-plus offices across 40 countries for Impact Day

UM Worldwide will shutter more than 60 offices across nearly 40 countries today as part of its global expansion of Impact Day.

Impact Day, which started two years ago in UM’s New York office, is part of UM’s Better World program. The initiative, renamed from Moments Matter in January, is an umbrella brand for acts of volunteer community service undertaken by UM staffers in their communities. The Better World name was inspired by UM’s core client offering of "Better Art Plus Better Science Leading to Better Outcomes."

This year, offices across the U.S., U.K., China, Australia, Canada, Austria, Ecuador, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Spain and Poland have planned activities for the day.

While the offices may be shutting their doors, employees will still be working, but the focus will be on a wide variety of social good efforts, such as volunteering at soup kitchens, restoring public gardens, cleaning up streets, spending time with senior citizens in retirement homes and much more.

"Impact Day, our national day of service to the communities in which we live and operate, began in our US offices in 2016. The year we are thrilled to expand our annual social responsibility campaign globally," said Lynn Lewis, global chief marketing officer of UM. "Care and community sit at the heart of our company values and I am excited to announce that today, our offices worldwide closed their doors to take part in this important day. I’m proud to see UM employees across the globe work together to build a better world."

In addition to Lewis, the Better World team leading Impact Day includes Joumana Jaber, manager of integrated investment; Anthony Hello, VP and group content director; and Kasha Cacy, U.S. CEO.