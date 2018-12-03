UM appoints Lynn Lewis as U.S. CEO

Lynn Lewis has been appointed UM's new U.S. CEO, confirms the division of IPG Mediabrands.

Lewis, who has worked at the shop for 15 years and held multiple positions, most recently served as UM’s East Coast regional president and global CMO. During that time, she cultivated the culture and capabilities of all of UM’s East Coast offices and provided executive leadership across the client portfolio including UM’s bespoke unit dedicated to Coca-Cola, the Coca-Cola Connections Studio.

"I am incredibly proud to name Lynn as U.S. CEO," said Daryl Lee, global CEO, UM. "She is a homegrown leader who has built a loyal following at UM based on her unparalleled client partnership, strategic marketing savvy and amazing ability to build and inspire high-performance teams. She is taking on an agency that has tremendous momentum, and I know she will use her considerable talents to make UM even better!"

Lewis’ career at UM includes building and running J3, UM’s dedicated media unit servicing Johnson & Johnson, where she pioneered an integrated planning, buying and analytics model which has successfully scaled across all of UM’s accounts.

Prior to taking the helm at J3, she worked as the global managing partner on Sony at UM. On the creative agency side, she spent ten years as an account director at McCann Erickson overseeing a variety of marquee accounts.

This appointment comes on the heels of a number of key new business wins for UM, including American Express, Quicken Loans, Columbia Sportswear, Henkel and the successful defense of Charles Schwab.