Ugg to donate 500 pairs of slippers a week on Instagram to coronavirus caregivers

Ugg is bringing comfort to COVID-19 caregivers.

It is giving away 500 pairs of Ugg slippers a week for the next month as part of its newly launched "Better Together" initiative, in which it's pledging $1 million in monetary and product donations.

The slippers giveaway is centered on Ugg’s Instagram page and the #UGGTOGETHER hashtag. People can nominate caregivers and essential workers to Ugg by tagging them.

"As there is so much going on in the world and so many heroes out there, we do not want to select "winners" and thus we’re choosing recipients at random in order to showcase a variety of stories and people," said Lindsey DiCola, public relations director at Ugg parent, Deckers Brands.

"We are looking to highlight a variety of people doing good - from healthcare workers to delivery people, restaurants serving up meals still—all those keeping us going during this time," she continued.

Other facets of the Better Together initiative include a focus on New York City, which has been hit hardest by the pandemic. The brand is donating funds to NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public healthcare system. It is also partnering with hotels that have set aside rooms for exhausted caregivers and is stocking them with Ugg robes and slippers, to provide a gift of comfort.

"Our hearts are with our friends, colleagues, customers and those on the frontlines during this pandemic," said Dave Powers, president and CEO at Deckers Brands, in a statement. "The newly launched Better Together initiative aims to deliver relief, support and comfort to those most in need. We are in this together."

Outside of Australia and New Zealand, Ugg is manufactured by Deckers Brands. In its Santa Barbara hometown, Uggs also is supporting the Sansum Clinic, a healthcare provider along the south and central coasts of California, by giving away pairs of Uggs and sister-brand Hoka sneakers to the 145 workers coordinating its COVID-19 response.