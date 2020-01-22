Uber taps VaynerMedia's Travis Freeman as global head of media

Travis Freeman, executive VP of media at VaynerMedia, has joined Uber as its global head of media, Campaign US has learned.

According to people with knowledge of the matter, Freeman officially started on Tuesday in the post, which is newly created for the tech giant.

"We're excited to welcome Travis to the Uber marketing team," said an Uber spokesperson.

He'll be reporting to Thomas Ranese, VP of marketing at Uber, the company confirmed.

Freeman did not respond to inquiry for comment. However, Freeman updated his LinkedIn on Wednesday to include his new title at Uber.

During his time at VaynerMedia, Freeman played an integral role in winning the Mondelez business, an account which he also spearheaded.

"Travis Freeman is a transformational talent in this industry. I’ve worked shoulder to shoulder with him at Twitter and then had the pleasure of him leading our business at Vayner," said Jon Halvorson, global VP of agencies, digital, media and data at Mondelez International.

He added: "A great deal of credit for MDLZ’s marketing transformation, ROI acceleration and growth can be directly attributed to his vision and leadership. I’m thrilled to have him as a peer as I think the world needs more great clients like Travis."

Representatives from VaynerMedia were not immediately available for comment.

Prior to joining VaynerMedia a little more than two years ago, Freeman was the global agency development lead at Twitter. Before that, he served as the global head of social at Denstu Aegis Network.