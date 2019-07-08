Uber rides on wave of U.S. women's soccer team glory in new spots

They’ve done it: The U.S. women’s soccer team has another star to add to their jersey after dominating the World Cup for a record fourth time.

Enter brands riding the glory wave.

Uber is celebrating with "One More Star," -- a campaign underpinned by the ride-sharing service’s rating system.

Taj Alavi, senior director, global head of marketing communications at Uber, said: "Whether you're a professional athlete on the world's greatest stage or one of the millions of riders or driver-partners using Uber everyday, stars are the universal symbol of dedication, respect, and a tireless pursuit of greatness.

"In recognition of our women’s soccer team and their quest to one more star, we wanted to harness the power and scale of our fleet to create a campaign that could turn every Uber ride into an opportunity - to recruit a new fan, cheer on the reigning champions, or start a conversation about women’s soccer."

Created with Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, the campaign starts with a pin that can turn any outfit into a soccer jersey. In major cities across the U.S. -- including New York, LA and Washington DC -- Uber drivers are handing out 100,000 #OneMoreStar pins to passengers for free, turning each ride into more than just a means of getting from point A to point B, but into an opportunity to get the country behind the athletes.

The drive includes three 30-second films that are running across Uber’s online brand channels, along with social and digital activations. The "5 Star Uber Skills" films bring together 5-Star Uber driver-partners and Scottish American professional freestyle soccer player and coach, Indi Cowie, to highlight the amazing skill of female soccer players.

W+K Amsterdam Creative Director and Director of the campaign films, Thierry Albert, added: "Sometimes, all the stars are aligned: a historic sporting event in France, an ambitious client, and a super reactive agency, all ready to empower women and show how Uber drive-partners and a super skilled soccer player like Indi Cowie can help cheer on the women’s soccer team on their road to #OneMoreStar."