UArizona launches cinematic campaign to attract students

The University of Arizona has released what almost seems like a cinematic movie trailer as part of its rebrand campaign.

The school, which recently launched a rebrand of its shorthand name from UA to UArizona to distinguish itself from other domestic and international universities hopes that its new campaign will attract students from far and wide.

While campaigns for higher education can often come across as stuffy, the fresh UArizona effort shows off the best parts of Arizona itself, including its natural desert beauty, caves to explore and picturesque salt flats.

It then turns to the school itself, showcasing different majors and career paths, including astronomy and other sciences as well as its sports program, with the tagline "Wonder Makes Us Who We Are".

The entire piece is set to Labi Siffre’s "My Song," which prospective students may better recognize as being sampled in Kanye West’s 2007 hit "I Wonder".

"Landing on Wonder was a pivotal moment for us and the brand," said Steve Moore, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at the University of Arizona. "It’s a simple but rich idea that unlocks the unique stories of the University of Arizona’s students, faculty and staff," he added.

The 360-campaign includes OOH wallscapes, transit wraps and metro station takeovers and custom content, TV, OTV, programmatic digital and social.

It also features a deeper dive into the stories of three members of the student body and faculty who embody the school's principles.

The stories of Phil Evans, an international wheelchair basketball player and student; Marcia Rieke, principal investigator for the NIRCam on NASA’s James Webb Telescope and Astronomy Professor, as well as Sama Alshaibi, multi-media artist and professor of photography, are all on display throughout the campaign.

"The University of Arizona was looking for us to answer one question, 'What makes us, us?;" said Christian Carl chief creative officer at 160over90. "Wonder was the only answer. Wonder Makes Us. It was simple and undeniable. What else could turn a world of sand and saguaros into a world of self-discovery?"

The campaign also features subtle nods to the university's own diversity in a way that seems natural and welcoming to people from all walks of life, without pandering.