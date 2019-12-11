Twitter's best brand launch tweets of 2019

Brand launches and Twitter go together like peanut butter and jelly as these twelve brands have displayed in Twitter’s #BestofTweets 2019, a rundown of the year’s most creative launches.
According to research from Bain Consulting Group, brands that used best practices had revenue growth rates 1.5 to 2 times higher than those that didn’t consistently use those practices.
Twitter’s roundup of the most creative launches on the platform in the U.S. included brands from Dunkin Donuts to Wendy’s, proving that any brand in any industry can leverage Twitter to serve its needs.
The 12 most memorable launches of 2019 were as follows:
Best Purpose Driven Launch
The brand that took a stand and connected to culture in a genuine, authentic way when launching something new.
Our pick: @subaru_usa
Subaru is proud to establish National #MakeADogsDay on October 22, a day to make your dog extra happy. pic.twitter.com/K6YOFFKGM5— Subaru (@subaru_usa) October 8, 2019
Best #Only on Twitter Launch
The brand that creatively used Twitter as their primary media partner, to seize the moment and turn a conversation into a campaign by engaging the community to help bring back a fan favorite.
Our pick: @Wendys in collaboration with Spark Foundry WW and VMLY&R.
Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019
The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.
Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V
Best Connection to Culture
The brand that was able to connect to football fans during the Super Bowl and drive rich conversation during a launch.
Our pick: @Audi In collaboration with PHD, Venable Bell & Partners, and M/H VCCP.
Turns out there is a higher power. Watch as we unleash a new, more thrilling era of electric. #etronGT #BigGame pic.twitter.com/a2eigEhqzO— Audi (@Audi) February 1, 2019
Best Pre-Launch Tease
The brand that got people excited about an upcoming launch ahead of the big reveal.
Our pick: @FortniteGame
Drop into a New World ??— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2019
Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now.
Share your #FirstDrop! pic.twitter.com/azURjtP8Cs
Best Product Launch
The brand that creatively leveraged Twitter to introduce a new product.
Our pick: @Popsicle in collaboration with Mindshare and its internal creative agency, UStudio.
A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO— Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019
Best Brand Launch
The new kid on the block that made a splash on Twitter.
Our pick: @disneyplus
It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.— Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019
Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT
Best Brand Voice
The brand that strategically leveraged their own Twitter voice during a launch.
Our pick: @TheRITAS
Ok. Ok. We heard you. #NeverApologize for asking for what you want. The Cran-Ber-Rita is BACK! pic.twitter.com/VKABPbHnip— The RITAS (@TheRITAS) September 12, 2019
Best Use of Live-Streaming
The brand that took the live experience to a new level, bringing consumers into the fold in innovative ways during a launch.
Our pick: @NBA2k in collaboration with Liquid Advertising and BSSP.
Let’s get it @NBA2K! I’ll be a host for the #2KRatings Reveal livestream tonight on Twitter! Tap below to receive a reminder when we go live ??— Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) July 15, 2019
?? Tonight
? 8pm ET | 5pm PT https://t.co/kXhVxofdFb
Best Digital to Physical Activation
The brand that brought the magic of Twitter into real life by converging digital and experiential to launch something new.
Our pick: @DiGiorno in collaboration with Fooji.
We're getting in the delivery game during National Pizza Month!— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) September 23, 2019
Tweet #DeliverDiGiorno + your city and you could have DiGiorno delivered! pic.twitter.com/BCyaNJfpaZ
Best Way to Fuel Fans
The brand that was able to reward their most devoted fans with exclusive content to drive conversation and excitement on Twitter when launching something new.
Our pick: @GameOfThrones in collaboration with Hearts & Science, BOND and Twitter.
Win or die #ForTheThrone.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 28, 2019
Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm. pic.twitter.com/6b5GYM5GWQ
Best Use of Creators
The brand that leveraged influencers and creators to spread the word during a launch in new and interesting ways.
Our pick: @blackrock Twitter’s ArtHouse, Adaptly, Mindshare, and Edelman.
Saving for my retirement is not only to make sure I have a future to look forward to, but one that my kids can too. Have you started saving for retirement? If not, what’s holding you back? @blackrock #InvestorPulse https://t.co/q5SWLWkq7t #ad— Jessica (@MommasGoneCity) March 7, 2019
Best Short Form Video
The brand that showed a launch story can be told in even the shortest formats.
Our pick: @dunkindonuts in collaboration with Publicis Groupe, BBDO, and Twitter ArtHouse.
Pop into Dunkin’ to add a boost of protein to your day with the Power Breakfast Sandwich and Egg White Dunkin' Bowl. Price and participation may vary. Limited time offer. pic.twitter.com/4a3ldBqEuP— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) June 13, 2019