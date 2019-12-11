Twitter's best brand launch tweets of 2019

Brand launches and Twitter go together like peanut butter and jelly as these twelve brands have displayed in Twitter’s #BestofTweets 2019, a rundown of the year’s most creative launches.

According to research from Bain Consulting Group, brands that used best practices had revenue growth rates 1.5 to 2 times higher than those that didn’t consistently use those practices.

Twitter’s roundup of the most creative launches on the platform in the U.S. included brands from Dunkin Donuts to Wendy’s, proving that any brand in any industry can leverage Twitter to serve its needs.

The 12 most memorable launches of 2019 were as follows:

Best Purpose Driven Launch

The brand that took a stand and connected to culture in a genuine, authentic way when launching something new.

Our pick: @subaru_usa

Subaru is proud to establish National #MakeADogsDay on October 22, a day to make your dog extra happy. pic.twitter.com/K6YOFFKGM5 — Subaru (@subaru_usa) October 8, 2019

Best #Only on Twitter Launch

The brand that creatively used Twitter as their primary media partner, to seize the moment and turn a conversation into a campaign by engaging the community to help bring back a fan favorite.

Our pick: @Wendys in collaboration with Spark Foundry WW and VMLY&R.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Best Connection to Culture

The brand that was able to connect to football fans during the Super Bowl and drive rich conversation during a launch.

Our pick: @Audi In collaboration with PHD, Venable Bell & Partners, and M/H VCCP.

Turns out there is a higher power. Watch as we unleash a new, more thrilling era of electric. #etronGT #BigGame pic.twitter.com/a2eigEhqzO — Audi (@Audi) February 1, 2019

Best Pre-Launch Tease

The brand that got people excited about an upcoming launch ahead of the big reveal.

Our pick: @FortniteGame

Drop into a New World ??



Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now.



Share your #FirstDrop! pic.twitter.com/azURjtP8Cs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2019

Best Product Launch

The brand that creatively leveraged Twitter to introduce a new product.

Our pick: @Popsicle in collaboration with Mindshare and its internal creative agency, UStudio.

A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019

Best Brand Launch

The new kid on the block that made a splash on Twitter.

Our pick: @disneyplus

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.



Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

Best Brand Voice

The brand that strategically leveraged their own Twitter voice during a launch.

Our pick: @TheRITAS

Ok. Ok. We heard you. #NeverApologize for asking for what you want. The Cran-Ber-Rita is BACK! pic.twitter.com/VKABPbHnip — The RITAS (@TheRITAS) September 12, 2019

Best Use of Live-Streaming

The brand that took the live experience to a new level, bringing consumers into the fold in innovative ways during a launch.

Our pick: @NBA2k in collaboration with Liquid Advertising and BSSP.

Let’s get it @NBA2K! I’ll be a host for the #2KRatings Reveal livestream tonight on Twitter! Tap below to receive a reminder when we go live ??



?? Tonight

? 8pm ET | 5pm PT https://t.co/kXhVxofdFb — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) July 15, 2019

Best Digital to Physical Activation

The brand that brought the magic of Twitter into real life by converging digital and experiential to launch something new.

Our pick: @DiGiorno in collaboration with Fooji.

We're getting in the delivery game during National Pizza Month!



Tweet #DeliverDiGiorno + your city and you could have DiGiorno delivered! pic.twitter.com/BCyaNJfpaZ — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) September 23, 2019

Best Way to Fuel Fans

The brand that was able to reward their most devoted fans with exclusive content to drive conversation and excitement on Twitter when launching something new.

Our pick: @GameOfThrones in collaboration with Hearts & Science, BOND and Twitter.

Win or die #ForTheThrone.

Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm. pic.twitter.com/6b5GYM5GWQ — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 28, 2019

Best Use of Creators

The brand that leveraged influencers and creators to spread the word during a launch in new and interesting ways.

Our pick: @blackrock Twitter’s ArtHouse, Adaptly, Mindshare, and Edelman.

Saving for my retirement is not only to make sure I have a future to look forward to, but one that my kids can too. Have you started saving for retirement? If not, what’s holding you back? @blackrock #InvestorPulse https://t.co/q5SWLWkq7t #ad — Jessica (@MommasGoneCity) March 7, 2019

Best Short Form Video

The brand that showed a launch story can be told in even the shortest formats.

Our pick: @dunkindonuts in collaboration with Publicis Groupe, BBDO, and Twitter ArtHouse.