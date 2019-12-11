Twitter's best brand launch tweets of 2019

Twitter has revealed its best product launches of 2019, all of which showcase creativity, imagination and brevity.

Brand launches and Twitter go together like peanut butter and jelly as these twelve brands have displayed in Twitter’s #BestofTweets 2019, a rundown of the year’s most creative launches.

According to research from Bain Consulting Group, brands that used best practices had revenue growth rates 1.5 to 2 times higher than those that didn’t consistently use those practices.

Twitter’s roundup of the most creative launches on the platform in the U.S. included brands from Dunkin Donuts to Wendy’s, proving that any brand in any industry can leverage Twitter to serve its needs.

The 12 most memorable launches of 2019 were as follows:

Best Purpose Driven Launch

The brand that took a stand and connected to culture in a genuine, authentic way when launching something new.

Our pick: @subaru_usa

Best #Only on Twitter Launch

The brand that creatively used Twitter as their primary media partner, to seize the moment and turn a conversation into a campaign by engaging the community to help bring back a fan favorite. 

Our pick: @Wendys in collaboration with Spark Foundry WW and VMLY&R. 

Best Connection to Culture

The brand that was able to connect to football fans during the Super Bowl and drive rich conversation during a launch.

Our pick: @Audi In collaboration with PHD, Venable Bell & Partners, and M/H VCCP.

Best Pre-Launch Tease

The brand that got people excited about an upcoming launch ahead of the big reveal.

Our pick: @FortniteGame

Best Product Launch

The brand that creatively leveraged Twitter to introduce a new product. 

Our pick: @Popsicle in collaboration with Mindshare and its internal creative agency, UStudio.

Best Brand Launch

The new kid on the block that made a splash on Twitter. 

Our pick: @disneyplus

Best Brand Voice

The brand that strategically leveraged their own Twitter voice during a launch.

Our pick: @TheRITAS

Best Use of Live-Streaming

The brand that took the live experience to a new level, bringing consumers into the fold in innovative ways during a launch. 

Our pick: @NBA2k in collaboration with Liquid Advertising and BSSP.

Best Digital to Physical Activation

The brand that brought the magic of Twitter into real life by converging digital and experiential to launch something new.

Our pick: @DiGiorno in collaboration with Fooji. 

Best Way to Fuel Fans

The brand that was able to reward their most devoted fans with exclusive content to drive conversation and excitement on Twitter when launching something new.

Our pick: @GameOfThrones in collaboration with Hearts & Science, BOND and Twitter.

Best Use of Creators

The brand that leveraged influencers and creators to spread the word during a launch in new and interesting ways.

Our pick: @blackrock Twitter’s ArtHouse, Adaptly, Mindshare, and Edelman. 

Best Short Form Video

The brand that showed a launch story can be told in even the shortest formats. 

Our pick: @dunkindonuts in collaboration with Publicis Groupe, BBDO, and Twitter ArtHouse.

