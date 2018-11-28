Twitter: 'We liked our tweets, so we made them bigger'

Twitter has launched an out-of-home campaign in New York City today that aims to engage fans in a fun, conversational way.

The initiative, created by Twitter’s in-house marketing team, will include real tweets from @Twitter on billboards in Times Square to better show the brand’s voice. Since revealing its new tone in September, Twitter has seen an increase in consumer engagement, including 14 times more replies to tweets from its own handle.

"We liked our tweets, so we made them bigger," said a Twitter spokesperson.

In the summer of 2016, Twitter helped define the brand’s voice and meaning to the public. At the time, the brand stated in a blog: "Twitter is where you go to see what’s happening everywhere in the world right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports and politics - from big events to everyday interests with all the live commentary that makes Twitter unique."

The same year, Twitter launched its "What’s Happening" campaign, which included OOH ads around New York City that reflected the biggest stories told on the platform that year.