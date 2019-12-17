Twitter users share most-hated commercials with '#AdsThatShouldBePulled'

Twitter has spoken. It’s up to you to decide how much you care.

Cyberspace spent some time dismantling U.S. ads which they believe should never have been given the green light. The glorious battering came together under the hashtag "AdsThatShouldBePulled" this week.

It comes as adland continues to dominate mainstream news more than usual with stories about that terrible Peloton spot and -- more recently -- the Hallmark Channel controversy.

From the cringe-inducing Charmin spots to those awful Chevy commercials, here’s the work we hate (or love to hate, in some cases).

That completely unrelatable GMC ad with a financially-secure young couple frolicking among two luxury cars outside their weirdly-large home.

The elephant in the room that is KFC's colonel and his ties to slaves.

#AdsThatShouldBePulled

Didn't plantation owners bring slaves in the house like this. Around the late 1800s..??‍??

I would pull this ad. pic.twitter.com/4vkqGEotGn — RobsAtomic (@RobsAtomic) December 16, 2019

State Farm's attempt at democratizing the man cave.

Stand up and take a bow LIBERTY LIBERTY LIBERTY -- LIBERTY.

#AdsThatShouldBePulled

Liberty Mutual. Especially the one with the illiterate actor. (Followed by the fortune teller in a box). WHY do all Insurance companies do such lame ads? pic.twitter.com/H7PTrLJdSe — Spay&NeuterYourtrump (@HolmSvea) December 16, 2019

How about these painfully-awkward bears whose lives revolves around wiping their behinds?

Taco Bell's play on the Instagram boyfriend is a big swing and a miss in Twitter's eyes.

This Taco Bell "sunset heart hands" commercial. I hate it with every fiber of my being. #AdsThatShouldBePulled pic.twitter.com/I5DQuSQcGL — PatsandCats ?? (@PatsandCats74) December 16, 2019

Real people. Not actors.

#AdsThatShouldBePulled Chevy commercials, if you’ve seen them you know what I’m talking about. ?? pic.twitter.com/NIl2o6srYw — Isaiah Liljequist (@IsaiahLil1) December 16, 2019

Then there's a weird amount of hate for the Cologuard mascot who wants to mail your poop. But if he won't, then who will?