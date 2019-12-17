Twitter users share most-hated commercials with '#AdsThatShouldBePulled'

by Oliver McAteer Added 3 hours ago

Real people. Not actors.

Twitter has spoken. It’s up to you to decide how much you care. 

Cyberspace spent some time dismantling U.S. ads which they believe should never have been given the green light. The glorious battering came together under the hashtag "AdsThatShouldBePulled" this week. 

It comes as adland continues to dominate mainstream news more than usual with stories about that terrible Peloton spot and -- more recently -- the Hallmark Channel controversy. 

From the cringe-inducing Charmin spots to those awful Chevy commercials, here’s the work we hate (or love to hate, in some cases).

That completely unrelatable GMC ad with a financially-secure young couple frolicking among two luxury cars outside their weirdly-large home.

The elephant in the room that is KFC's colonel and his ties to slaves.

State Farm's attempt at democratizing the man cave.

Stand up and take a bow LIBERTY LIBERTY LIBERTY -- LIBERTY. 

How about these painfully-awkward bears whose lives revolves around wiping their behinds?

Taco Bell's play on the Instagram boyfriend is a big swing and a miss in Twitter's eyes. 

Then there's a weird amount of hate for the Cologuard mascot who wants to mail your poop. But if he won't, then who will?

 

