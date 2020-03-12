Twitter urges brands to consider tone of voice amidst virus outbreak

Twitter has released some best practice guidelines to assist brand teams in monitoring their response to the novel coronavirus.

Stats from Twitter have shown a COVID-19 related tweet every 45 milliseconds, with #Coronavirus emerging as the second most used hashtag of 2020.

Now is not the time to be silent, but it is also the time for measured, concise and informative communication.

Twitter’s advice? Read on below:

Know your brand

What kind of communication works for your brand in particular? Any communication should make sense for your brand and not an attempt to copy what others are doing.

Keep up to date with what’s happening

It’s important for any information to be relevant to the current situation, which can change drastically from day to day, and even hour to hour.

Be thoughtful about tone of voice

Brands that revel in snarky put-downs or more offbeat humor may want to think about adopting a more serious tone for the time being, or simply not saying much if the communication isn’t of the utmost importance.

Anticipate changes in your customer’s behavior

An airline, for example, should expect to see an uptick in customers looking to change or cancel flights. All brands should be thinking about how their customer's needs will change for the time being.

Accurate and reliable Information

For entities and corporations that the public looks to for information on the disease outbreak, accurate and reliable information is paramount.

Customer service and support

Now is the time to be understanding of the situation, and how it may have left a lot of people in difficult positions. Customers often do remember good customer service, making the current situation a prime opportunity for brands to flex their customer service muscles.

Distraction and levity

As the public faces a tough news cycle, it can be wise to brighten their Twitter feeds with something lighthearted and in good spirits.

Community and positivity

A focus on staying positive via sharing uplifting news and content virtually will help assuage people's fears.