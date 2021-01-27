Twitter unveiled a brand refresh (don’t worry, it’s keeping the bird)

Twitter is giving its brand a bit of a make-over after a whirlwind year.

CMO Leslie Berland announced the news in a 17-tweet thread on Wednesday, that said users were the inspiration for the new look — and confirmed that its iconic bird mascot won’t be going anywhere.

Berland emphasized that tweets remain at the center of the brand and that while Twitter’s bird logo will not change, the brand will be “playing around” with how it shows up.

We felt the brand expression we launched 5 years ago didn't fully reflect the complexity, fluidity and power of the conversations today.



So the team embarked on a unique challenge: to build a creative system for an iconic brand that’s complex and imperfect, by design. pic.twitter.com/CZ6KY3cNqw — Leslie Berland (@leslieberland) January 27, 2021

Twitter’s new appearance will include a new typography called “Chirp.” The brand will also begin to incorporate texture, color, movement and memes throughout videos, posters, presentations, GIFs and banners.

As always, we started with Tweets at the center. We then tore stuff apart and layered over again. We threw paint on photos, ripped posters, scratched out words, and faded images. We added textures and pixels, movement and memes. pic.twitter.com/VygJaLmniO — Leslie Berland (@leslieberland) January 27, 2021

You’ll start seeing this new work in videos and posters, presentations, GIFs and banners. You’ll see some pops and winks in the product too. Our logo isn’t changing, that Bird is iconic and lives on! But we’ll be playing around with how it shows up. pic.twitter.com/VhlcVtFlNQ — Leslie Berland (@leslieberland) January 27, 2021

“We refreshed our brand to reflect the power and nuance of the conversation and the voices that shape it,” Berland said in a statement. “Twitter is different from any other brand in the world because it’s defined by the people, conversations, images and words that fill our timelines every day.”

Since the announcement, users have responded to the rebrand with praise, expressing gratification at the bold new look.





