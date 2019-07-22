Twitter taps tech veteran Gap Kim as global business marketing leader

Twitter has hired Gap Kim, former Facebook executive, as the tech platform’s new head of global business marketing.

"Gap has a track record of excellence, and we are thrilled to bring his talent to Twitter. We look forward to seeing his impact across the globe," said Brad Ramsey, VP of marketing, to whom Kim will report.

In his role, Gap will lead the Global Business Marketing team at Twitter, which helps brands with marketing and messaging to get the best results from Twitter’s advertising solutions.

Kim previously helped companies such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Google with digital adoption and growth across mobile, video, search, messaging and social.

"There’s no platform more embedded in every day culture and what’s happening than Twitter, and in this day and age, that is a critical opportunity for marketers to make meaningful connections with influential audiences to grow their business and brand," said Kim in a statement.

He added: "I’m thrilled to join the Twitter team and find new ways to bring Twitter’s value to life for all businesses, big and small, across the world."