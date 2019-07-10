Twitter launches ArtHouse to help brands make better content

Great advertising can improve the bottom line for brands, and Twitter ArtHouse, a new offering from the social network, is looking to help marketers do just that – improve their content to help drive sales.

Today at VidCon, Twitter announced the new global offering, which integrates the platform’s video editing and live broadcasting asset with its creators, influencers and artists. The ArtHouse team will include content strategists, digital producers and influencer marketing specialists, who will help brands "launch new products and connect to what’s happening in culture," Stacy Minero, Twitter’s global head of content creation, penned in a blog post.

Minero, who will be leading Twitter ArtHouse globally, added: "Our mission is simple: to help brands design Twitter first content that moves people."

To assess creative effectiveness, Twitter teamed up with Magna and IPG on a study that revealed that Twitter users spend about 24 percent more time with ads that come from creators than they do with posts from brands. Consumers also better recall branded creator posts, leading to a 41 percent increase in purchase intent, the sponsored study discovered.

A number of brands leverage Twitter’s creators, such as Wendy’s, which launched its S’Awesome menu items in partnership with comedian Demetrius Harmon.

Google Brazil recently worked with five artists to illustrate LGBTQ milestones and fight for equality, which was amplified with help from influencers in the LGBTQ community.

???‍?? Pra celebrar esse mês lindo, vamos fazer uma thread com criações de diferentes artistas. Pode baixá-las e usar de cover ou avatar.

Homenageando as cores da bandeira LGBTQIA+, o @rederguod fez uma pintura artística no corpo da @LamonaDivine. #OrgulhoDeSer diviníssima! ??+ pic.twitter.com/mmoPadbf5X — Google Brasil (@googlebrasil) June 27, 2019

Twitter ArtHouse will also allow brands to optimize creative assets on Twitter’s feed with the help of the platform’s video editors. According to research done in partnership with GroupM, Twitter learned that optimized videos achieve 19 percent more unaided recall and a 6 percent boost in message association as compared to TV commercials.