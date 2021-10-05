Twitter kicks Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp while they're down

When Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experienced sweeping outages on Monday, social media users flocked to Twitter to complain about it.

Twitter’s own social media manager greeted the influx of users with a witty tweet.

“Hello literally everyone,” Twitter tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Within 30 minutes, the tweet had 111,000 retweets, 41,500 quote tweets and 533,000 likes.

One brand that responded to the tweet was encrypted messaging app WhatsApp, with a simple, “Hello!”

This led to an interesting interaction between WhatsApp and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who joked, “Thought this was supposed to be encrypted…”

Instagram also responded.

The outages came one day after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen appeared on 60 Minutes about how she copied tens of thousands of pages of Facebook internal research. Haugen, whose leaks were the basis for The Wall Street Journal report series The Facebook Files, said the social media giant prioritized "growth over safety.”

Here is how other brands and celebrities reacted to the outages.

BarkBox

everyone sprinting to Twitter after realizing Facebook and Instagram are down pic.twitter.com/BqpFZDlmxl — BarkBox (@barkbox) October 4, 2021

Steak-umm

Netflix

When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

Carnival Cruise Line

We’re all scrolling Twitter rn because Instagram is down right? �� — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) October 4, 2021

Usain Bolt

Who did this ����‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YVbC3zb0Io — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 4, 2021

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.