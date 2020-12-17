Twitter hires Beverly Jackson for global brand, consumer marketing role

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has hired Beverly Jackson as VP of global brand and consumer marketing, a new role at the social media company.

Jackson is set to start at the company on January 4, reporting to Twitter CMO and head of people Leslie Berland. She will be responsible for leading the company’s global consumer marketing, brand, social and consumer product marketing teams.

Jackson is joining Twitter from Activision Blizzard, where she was VP of franchise communication and social, and worked to drive consumer engagement for games such as Call of Duty, Tony Hawk Pro Skater and Crash Bandicoot.

Jackson has also led social media and content strategy at MGM Resorts International and held leadership roles at Yahoo and the Grammy Awards.

Jackson declined to comment.

Twitter’s internal communications team this month honored 10 brands that found creative ways to connect with consumers on its platform during the pandemic.

In Q3, Twitter reported $936 million in revenue, up 14% from last year, but its net income fell 22% to just under $29 million. The platform’s user growth fell short of analysts expectations, with a reported 187 million daily active users instead of 195 million.

This article was first published on PRWeek US.