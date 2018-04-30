Twitter bolsters video with 30 new media partnerships, renewals

Twitter is launching dozens of new live and original videos with partnerships from the likes of NBCUniversal, Viacom and Vice News.

The social media giant announced more than 30 new collaborations and renewals at the Digital Content NewFronts on Monday.

It follows the success of shows like BuzzFeed’s "AM to DM," which has been attracting around one million views per episode since its launch in September 2017.

"We're not guessing, we're listening," said Kay Madati, Twitter’s global head of content partnerships. "People tell us what they want to see with the conversations they share on Twitter. In the past year, we’ve really expanded our efforts with the best publishers and content creators in the world to bring a slate of programming that reflects those diverse content interests."





Twitter’s daily video views have nearly doubled in the past year. It’s hoped that this new deluge of content will bolster those figures. New original and live programming announced include:

NBCUniversal

Brands participating in the partnership include NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo, TODAY, and E! News which will contribute entertainment, lifestyle, pop culture and events coverage.

Ellen Digital Studios

CELEBrate is a series which follows deserving folks who will each have amazing news delivered by their idols in a personalized message. The series will feature behind-the-scenes content teasing and leading up to the event. Highlights will include celebrities reacting to the story and preparing the special messages for their fans.

Live Nation Concert Series

Live Nation and Twitter are expanding the Live Nation Concert Series to include more concerts and adding access to live streams of Live Nation’s marquee festivals including BottleRock and Bonnaroo. Fans will be able to tune-in to over 20 hours of live broadcast from each festival taking them on a live journey of its multiple stages.

Hearst Magazines Digital Media

The brand will bring Delish and Seventeen into the fold. The former will focus on foody content, while the latter will cover the latest pop culture in a live news show format.

Viacom

In addition to bringing back exclusive red carpet coverage of MTV and BET’s biggest award shows and events, Viacom will also turn to Twitter to give fans the daily news they crave through the unique lens of Viacom’s beloved brands. New show formats include work from Comedy Central’s Creator’s Room, BET Breaks, MTV News and MTV News International.

Building from BuzzFeed’s daily show, other news content will be offered from brands including Vice News, which will host an interactive show about the latest quest to explore space. Pattern (the people who bring you The Weather Channel) is debuting content through the lens of weather culture, climate change, and extreme weather coverage. HuffPost, History and Vox Media are stepping up to the plate, as well.

Sports and gaming is another area Twitter hopes to dominate. ESPN will bring coverage via SportsCenter Live and Fantasy Focus Live. Meanwhile, users can expect to see new content from Formula 1, MLB, MLS, Bleacher Report, The Players’ Tribune and Barstool Sports.

In the world of gaming, Call of Duty World League will deliver highlights from each of the remaining events in its record-setting season schedule, which features the best Call of Duty esports teams from around the world competing for a $4.2 million prize pool. In addition, expect contant from The Game Awards, Gamespot, IEM and IGN.