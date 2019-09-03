Twitter appoints new director to lead health and wellness as sector explodes

Twitter has announced a new director to lead its health and wellness vertical in the U.S.

Lisa Bookwalter, whose official role is director, Twitter client services, health, will be responsible for driving partnerships and revenue growth following nearly nine years at Healthline Media – the second.

The publishing veteran has also spent time at Meredith and The New York Times.

Bookwalter said: "Twitter is where meaningful dialogue is happening and ultimately, that dialogue presents what health marketers with a treasure trove of cues to better understand and engage with consumers.

"Health companies are changing the world; they are at the center of innovation in so many ways, so I’m thrilled to join the team and introduce more health companies to the opportunities they have on the platform."

She will report to Managing Director Brad Keown, and will be based in NYC.

Keown added: "There is an incredible appetite in the industry to put a stake in the ground when it comes to digital advertising: digital advertising in pharma and healthcare is expected to rise to $10 billion in 2020.

"The health and wellness vertical at Twitter is already one of the fastest growing for the business and it’s with a leader like Lisa -- who has a proven record of creative, out-of-the-box thinking that fosters collaboration and drives results for clients – that we’ll be able to offer digital solutions that match the industry’s hunger."