Twinings names Terri & Sandy AOR as it looks to dominate U.S.

Twinings has named Terri & Sandy its creative agency of record as it sets sights on the U.S. market.

The iconic British tea brand, which has been around for more than 300 years, is expanding its offering to target the health and well-being category.

"The tea industry is constantly changing as consumers’ tastes change," said Katie Butler, vice president of marketing at Twinings. "Twinings is also evolving to meet today’s consumer needs, without losing sight of our longtime focus on quality. Our master blenders take pride in our time-honored blends such Earl Grey -- a blend which we invented -- while also continuing to create new offerings for each new generation."

She explained that consumer focus has shifted as more look to proactively manage their well-being through food and drink. This macro trend is twinned with people looking for more flavor varieties and taste experiences.

Twinings has answered these trends by creating its Wellness Blends which offers digestion and energy support.

The brand plans to lean into its British roots out in the U.S. "If anyone knows tea, it’s the British!" continued Butler. "And Twinings has been blending teas since 1706. U.S. consumers often seek authenticity and heritage when choosing products, and should perceive our rich history as a stamp of quality.

"There is also a great opportunity to develop a more emotional connection with our target audience as we share the Twinings history and journey. If U.S. enthusiasm for the royal family is any measure for consumers’ feelings about British brands, we should fare quite well."

Its first work with Terri & Sandy will come out early next year. Butler said Twinings selected the independent shop because of its ability to amplify iconic brands while staying true to its DNA. She added that the new creative will be a perfect marriage of past and present.

Sandy Greenberg, co-founder and co-CEO of Terri & Sandy, added: "It’s Tea Time at Terri & Sandy! We are thrilled to partner with a brand with such a rich history. As the tea market has expanded, we feel there is real opportunity to make Twinings stand out from the competition."

M&C Saatchi was recently named Twinings' U.K. creative agency of record in shoot-out with Y&R London. Incumbent agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO opted not to re-pitch after eight years working on the account.