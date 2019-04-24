Twinings' first real marketing push into the U.S. is here

Iconic English tea brand Twinings is sliding overseas with a new strategic and creative push to promote its herbal and wellness lines.

The work, created by Terri & Sandy, marks the first-ever advertising platform for Twinings Wellness Blends, which debuted on U.S. shelves in late 2018.

"From 1706 & Beyond" celebrates Twinings’ rich heritage as a brand dating back to more than 300 years. The story unfolds with the founder, Thomas Twining, at the helm. But it takes an unexpectedly modern twist with a huge dollop of Terri & Sandy humor.

"We’ve seen growth in the herbal and wellness tea segments as consumers look for products with added health benefits," said Katie Butler, VP of marketing for Twinings North America.

"The campaign celebrates Twinings’ modern benefits and unique flavors by highlighting that the 18th century just wasn’t ready for them. It’s the perfect blend of heritage and humor."

Speaking to Campaign US back when Terri & Sandy became its agency of record in September, she explained her intention to lean into everything British.

"If anyone knows tea, it’s the British!" she said. "And Twinings has been blending teas since 1706. U.S. consumers often seek authenticity and heritage when choosing products, and should perceive our rich history as a stamp of quality.

"There is also a great opportunity to develop a more emotional connection with our target audience as we share the Twinings history and journey. If U.S. enthusiasm for the royal family is any measure for consumers’ feelings about British brands, we should fare quite well."

The campaign is being supported by targeted programmatic across connected TV, mobile, tablet and desktop platforms and a robust social buy across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Media was handled by Levelwing.

"Twinings is steeped in rich history and iconic British roots," said Sandy Greenberg, Co-CEO of Terri & Sandy. "We wanted to pair this important differentiator with the brand’s modern ingredients to create a platform that is fresh and unexpected in the tea category."