TV Measurement: Where we’re at, where we’re going

This session, sponsored by Adjust, Innovid, Warner Bros. Discovery and moderated by Alison Weissbrot, editor, Campaign US, addressed the industry push for alternative measurement solutions in TV. With Nielsen’s foothold as the undisputed industry measurement slipping, major networks and agency holding companies are testing more advanced, cross-screen measurement solutions.

Because content can now be viewed across screens, live or delayed, or in a bingeable fashion, the way viewers consume video has evolved. Those new viewing patterns became even more evident during the pandemic.

“Content continued to be consumed in large volumes, but the measurement mechanisms haven't necessarily kept up,” said Andrea Zapata, head of research, data and insights, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Not only has our viewing consumption shifted as regular consumers, but technology and innovation have created more advanced advertising techniques across a linear environment.”

Zapata noted that after the Media Rating Council stripped Nielsen of its National TV ratings accreditation for underreporting viewership during the pandemic, the door opened wide to new methods of measuring.

“It wasn’t the first time we’ve ever had a conversation about counting better, it’s just that there were more opportunities for us to explore new partners around alternative measurement where we think about transaction and currency,” she said.

Jessica Hogue, GM, measurement and industries, Innovid, said new measurements are even more important as different providers move to multi-provider states. “There are different technologies, tools and instruments we can now use that move toward technology-forward solutions that address fragmentation. Fragmentation signals a lot of change. All cycles of the workflow — planning, buying media, delivering and measuring — have sped up. It moves us into not just measuring and looking backward but being able to measure faster and optimize to the best possible experience. Those are two big dynamic shifts that are important trends,” she said.

Gijsbert Pols, director of connected TV and new channels, Adjust, said clients are increasingly looking for a holistic measurement solution. “It’s very much performance driven. They see the strings of connected TV and are finding new audiences and premium audiences. A specific segment of our clients are streaming services who were previously using us to measure how their mobile apps were doing and are now using us in a more holistic way. It gets pretty complex, because they want to see results on all of those devices,” he said.

Panelists discussed the evolution of how they measure a campaign. “Now that we have data infused into our portfolio, we can get much more precise, using data driven linear or national addressable, then weaving in our digital opportunity. We want to take an audience-based approach, because it has a better return for the middle and lower parts of the marketing funnel for our customer,” said Zapata.

While there remains a place for a panel measurement, layering in first- and third-party data provides a more robust understanding. “It’s important to delineate between a program metric and a campaign value metric. We want to do this for every part of our inventory set, to hook it together in a way that’s holistic, then share it with our agency partners and advertisers so they can see where all their investments played and how they were complementary to each other,” said Zapata.

That’s becoming more important as interactions with consumers become increasingly varied. “Consumers might be having contact with your brand on Facebook, a mobile phone, then via an ad on Hulu or a connected TV device,” said Pols. “Our clients are looking for an insight on not just the customer journey, but how that impacts the results they see in their apps. With our measurement product, we’re trying to get that connection between the complexity on the customer journey, then the impact of that complexity on the behavior in the app.”

Innovid aims to reduce and remove some of that friction, said Hogue. “One way we’ve done that is to create a much shorter distance between an exposure and engagement behavior and outcome,” she said. “Our contribution is around enabling more types of metrics, more outcomes and more results to live on the back of that same impression. We stay as close to the customer journey as possible and have continuous measurement throughout that process for a verticalized approach.”

Panelists pinpointed a growing trend of working together as an industry to improve measurement capabilities, such as Innovid’s partnership with OpenAP. “It speaks to the transformation in the industry. It’s important to continue to find mechanisms to make the technology and the data interoperable, but also to collaborate in a way that helps fuel the innovation around different ways that we can buy, particularly for convergent TV,” said Hogue.

“When it comes to measurement and currency, we really need to come together as an industry to figure out what it is we want to learn and how we want to implement it,” said Zapata. Warner Bros. Discovery recently worked with Paramount to measure alternative metrics around the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

“We both believe we need to invest in alternative measurement to lead a market. We have an opportunity to create a targeted optimization media plan to get better outcomes,” she said. “It’s important for the buy and sell sides to come together and collaborate,” agreed Hogue.

Pols cited the Coinbase Super Bowl ad as the beginning of targeting a more engaged connected TV base. “Roles are shifting very fast,” he said.

Measurement will also depend on what the client and publisher identify as most valuable. “Going into this next upfront, we’re going to have the opportunity to be more creative and hone in on what matters to the advertisers.”

“It’s a futures market,” said Hogue. “We’re starting to see, in addition to moving toward more audience-based buying, more campaigns that start on CTV instead of being added to a campaign at the end.”

