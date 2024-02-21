Tux grows in Los Angeles with Another acquisition

Monteal-based creative agency Tux has expanded in Los Angeles after acquiring Another Creative, a deal that adds Nike, Perry Ellis and Youtube to the client roster.

After first opening in L.A. two years ago, the new deal will double the size of the Tux US presence, and Another Creative founder Chelsea Matthews will join the Tux executive team as partner and vice-president of creative for the U.S. business, with the entire Another team joining the agency as well.

“Their work is similar to Tux which is why it's a perfect match,” CEO and co-founder Dominic Tremblay told Campaign. ”The new team is all based in the US so they bring more US market expertise and of course great clients such as Nike.”

In the release announcing the deal, Tremblay said the two agencies share similar values and together they will offer “creativity, production, digital, and media, all within a down-to-earth and friendly agency setup.” Clients already with Tux include Eucerin U.S., Bausch Health, Morton Salt, Converse, DP Hue, Prada Skincare, Milani Cosmetics, and Lancôme Paris.

The new Tux—which is also a B Corp, LGBTQ+ certified and supports a four-day work week—will also operate one management team without geographical boundaries to “foster a global creative community.”

In total, the agency now has 75 staff across the combined offices, with another 25 freelance employees on production projects. (The Another site identifies the team as having 10 people including Matthews.)

“After ten years running my own studio, the opportunity to grow, collaborate and learn from the like-minded group at Tux felt like an organic next chapter for myself and my team,” said Matthews, in a release. “I have always had a deep admiration and respect for both the work and the business that Dominic and Ludwig have built, and I’m excited to join forces in building upon this solid foundation in the U.S. together.”

This article originally appeared on Campaign Canada.