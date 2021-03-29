Turopium acquires talent management agency Crusader Talent

London-based talent management agency Turopium has acquired U.S.-based talent management firm Crusader Talent.

The terms of the deal, which is structured as a total acquisition of Crusader Talent’s assets, were not disclosed.

Turopium bought Crusader Talent to scale its growth in the influencer sector, particularly in the gaming vertical, said Liam Parkinson, managing director at Turopium.

The agency currently offers brand management, e-commerce and influencer marketing services. Crusader Talent manages influencers with a large stake in the RuneScape community, a specific game.

“We like to go beyond what we class as traditional talent management,” Parkinson said. “[Crusader Talent] has prided themselves on a very similar model of talent management for their creators.”

Turopium has worked with clients including Twitch, Epic Games, Logitech, Pizza Hut, and Gymshark, while Crusader has worked with Audible, Raycon, ExpressVPN and Manscaped.

Combining Crusader Talent’s network with Turopium’s scale will allow both companies to expand their offering.

Turopium launched at the start of 2020 as part of gaming media holding company Kairos Group. It grew quickly in 2020 and in Q1 2021, Parkinson said Turopium surpassed revenue for the whole of its first year, but declined to share dollar amounts.

Turopium will sunset Crusader’s brand, although the joint company will continue to operate out of its London, Manchester, Los Angeles and North Carolina offices respectively. Turopium will operate under gaming media group Kairos Group.

Turopium expects 100% year-over-year growth for the next three years, with a revenue target of £20,000,000 for 2024 and expects to make several other acquisitions.

Crusader Talent’s leadership, including co-founders Brooke Jordan and Mason William, will transition under the Turopium brand as business development director and talent director for the U.S. business respectively.

Turopium declined to comment on the acquisition fee, joint headcount or revenue.