A turning point: Public health over brand health

The pandemic is one of those once in a lifetime events that changes everything.

For a long time, agencies and brands largely stayed out of societal and political issues. But we are now at a crossroads. In order to drive growth for brands, we have to dive headfirst into the heavy truths that consumers are facing every day. How can we be in service of consumers if we cannot understand them as people?

While 2020 ended and we hoped for a better year ahead, we were getting ready to do research to understand the state of vaccine acceptance and get a sense of people’s thoughts on the future. Not to identify right and wrong, left or right, but to understand the real fears, motivations, barriers and truths for people living in the U.S. right now.

What we found was a renewed understanding and empathy for each position. After all, behind every consumer is an intricate story, shaped by real life.

We learned that we can’t assume that everyone is going to sign up for a vaccine as soon as it’s available. We also learned that there are strong, varying barriers to receiving a vaccine – from being afraid of needles (9%), to waiting to see if there are long-term side effects.

Given 67% of U.S. workers are not at home full time, according to a Gallup Poll from October, the No. 1 answer to what people missed the most about pre-pandemic life was not having to wear a mask (60%). Being able to see friends and family was a close second, but for those that are required to wear masks for 8-hour work shifts daily, it’s an uncomfortable and frustrating reality.

People are also hesitant about the implications of taking a vaccine, especially younger people who may not be as high risk. People under 35 years old are concerned about the implications on starting a family (6%), or simply think they don’t need a vaccine (13%). New parents or those who are expecting, they are under an additional stressor.

Our physical worlds are now much smaller. We are confined to our homes, on video calls all day. But as strategists, innovators and marketers, it is our job to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is what differentiates the best of our craft from the mediocre.

This year, brands gave up their prized Super Bowl spots to promote public health over brand health. This is a great first step, but it isn’t enough.

As marketers, we shape public opinion. When we come up against tough deadlines, we jokingly say that we aren’t saving lives in advertising – but this is our chance to.

We now have vaccines, but the fight for our collective health is just beginning.

Haley Paas is U.S. chief strategy officer at Carat