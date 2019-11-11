Turner Duckworth redesigns iconic McDonald's Happy Meal box

Branding supremos Turner Duckworth has unveiled its take on the iconic McDonald’s Happy Meal box.

The agency injected dollops of nostalgia into the redesign for a new campaign that will give you mega childhood déjà vu.

Tyler Brooks, creative director at Turner Duckworth, said: "Our mantra at Turner Duckworth is all about loving the unmistakable. So we built a system that celebrates the iconic box itself. Happy Meal is the ultimate and original unboxing experience.

"The box is where mealtime meets playtime. It creates a moment for parents to connect with their kids. It’s a gift. It’s a reward. Through great partnerships with toys and books, the box is a gateway to other worlds and stories. And it speaks a universal language — the smile.

"Our design team all grew up with Happy Meal, so there really was a personal connection and responsibility with the project."

The ‘40 Years of the Happy Meal’ sees the box stripped back to its smile. The red box is decorated in stickers from the most popular toys of the past 40 years.

Happy Meal’s new look, along with retro toys, is in McDonald’s restaurants worldwide now.