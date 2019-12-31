TurboTax returns with new campaign, culminating in a Super Bowl spot

Happy new tax year.

Right out of the gate of 2020, TurboTax is launching a new broadcast, digital and social campaign to prepare people for another big date - April 15th.

As in previous work, the new TurboTax ads continue to use light humor as a way to warm up and demystify tax prep. The 2020 campaign introduces livelier scenarios and a more upbeat and empowering message and will include a 45-second spot during the Super Bowl.

"As an official sponsor of the NFL, we hope to inspire and empower football fans across the country that they can tackle anything life throws at them, including their taxes," said Mary-Ann Somers, senior vice president and chief growth officer of Intuit’s Consumer Group, the parent to TurboTax, in a statement.

The campaign, by Wieden+Kennedy Portland, centers on the core message that "all people are tax people."

A montage of people in all their wonderfulness, doing their own things, flows through the three spots and ends with the encouraging message: "People can be good at anything... even taxes."

The arch humor of past ads is gone. A previous campaign focused on the trope of the smart-but-bemused woman and the well-meaning men in her life as a way to showcase the human CPAs accessed through the TurboTax app.

In the new "All People Are Tax People" 60-second spot, Wieden+Kennedy offers up an array of interesting characters. "Being a person is complicated," goes the voiceover. "We all have different sometimes crazy things to deal with."

There’s a man on a crowded subway cradling a goldfish in a plastic bag; a woman applying fake tanner to a sculpture-like body builder; someone transporting a huge cactus by car; and there’s even an oddball neighbor crawling through a dog door.

The spot points out that humans are capable of all kinds of incredible things - from having a baby to growing a mustache - yet question whether they can do their taxes.

In "How We Do Things," the montage spotlights technology humans have invented and unblinkingly use.

Viewers see cryotherapy, clap-on fireplaces and car trunks that open with a wave of a foot under infrared beam. The ad, with a voiceover by actress Sandra Oh, points out that TurboTax’s technology puts "CPAs at our fingertips" and is just as accessible.

Wieden+Kennedy also produced a spot for Spanish speakers, "New Things," that highlights people pushing through comfort zones and associates that with trying online tax prep.

Intuit/TurboTax is the NFL’s official sponsor for financial and accounting software and tax services. It will also be the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Championship Games.