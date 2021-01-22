TUMS rolls out a Bingo sweepstakes on Twitter for the Super Bowl

Heartburn may seem like something only older people have to deal with, but many young people suffer from it, too.

As part of an ongoing effort to destigmatize the condition among younger audiences, heartburn medication TUMS is going all in on social media to engage young viewers ahead of the Super Bowl.

On Feb.1, the brand is launching a Bingo sweepstakes on Twitter with the hashtag #TUMSBingoSweepstakes. When people tweet about the brand or a “TUMS-worthy” moment, their TUMS bingo cards will automatically populate and enter them for a chance to win up to $55,000 in prizes.

Kenny White, legendary oddsmaker and sports analyst will be a spokesperson for the program.

The more engaged users are, the more chances to win, said Amy Sharon, senior brand manager at TUMS.

“We're really focused on bringing in a new, younger user,” she said. “Millennials and Gen Z are suffering from heartburn very similarly to the older population, but there’s still a stigma around heartburn being an older person's condition.”

TUMS will not run a spot in the game this year alongside the digital campaign. Last year the brand launched its first Super Bowl activation with a similar second-screen #TUMSWORTHY sweepstakes campaign, garnering the 4th-most mentions of any brand on Twitter.

Most recently, TUMS collaborated with influencer Michael Le on TikTok for the New Year’s Eve countdown.

“We absolutely know that [millennials and Gen Z] are consuming media on second screens and they're heavily engaged on mobile and in different social media platforms,” Sharon said. “We’re trying to reach them where they’re at.”

Game boards will be available for download beginning February 1st.