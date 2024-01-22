Tums, DraftKings collab on Tums Prop Bites launch ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII is only a few weeks away and though it remains to be seen which teams will be competing for the NFL crown, brands are rounding into form with activations and ads galore ahead of the big game.

So far, numerous brands from across a variety of sectors have released teasers of their appearances during CBS’ broadcast, including Doritos, Pringles, Drumstick, Kia and Volkswagen, among others.

Now, in an unlikely partnership, Tums and DraftKings have teamed up to launch Tums Prop Bites, which encourages fans to pick which foods are most popular across the country in the lead up to the Super Bowl.

The winners of this free-to-play competition, which earned its name from a play on “prop bets,” are eligible to win a share of $10,000.

This advertising push leverages several beloved elements at the intersection of modern America, including game day food, football and sports betting.

For DraftKings, advertising in the lead up to the Super Bowl coincides with the continued momentum in the gambling space. Nearly 40 states have legalized sports betting and an estimated 23 million people placed a wager on a sports betting app by the end of 2023.

It should also come as no surprise that Tums is making a brand play during an evening when many people indulge in salty, savory snacks and meals. An estimated one-in-four Amercians are affected by indigestion each year.

The antacid tablets brand from Haleon and the popular sports betting site also enlisted comedian and talk show host Desus Nice to serve as the Tums Prop Bites Tipster, featuring him in digital and social content as part of the effort up until kickoff on February 11.

When the campaign was announced earlier this week, Nice was featured in a 30-second ad that ran on social media.

Tums Prop Bites will also be supported by a live event during the weekend of the Super Bowl at the Tums Prop Bites Food Casino at Circa Stadium Swim on February 9. Attendees will be able to play free games for a chance to win limited edition merchandise and products from Tums.

Additionally, Tums announced in a press release that it also partnered with GoPuff to deliver free Tums to those who order through TumsHalftimeHeroes.com while supplies last.

The eyes of the medical marketing community will continue keeping tabs on the healthcare-related brands announcing commercials and advertisements ahead of the game in mid-February.

Last year, Astellas Pharma and Dexcom made splashy plays with 30-second commercials that ran during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

