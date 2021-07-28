How Tulipán turned the Olympics no-sex policy into a brand campaign

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 50 minutes ago

The sexual care brand capitalized on the policy by offering Olympic athletes a self-pleasure kit.

The Olympic Village is notorious for athletes taking a load off from the intensity of the competition by enjoying each other’s bodies at the peak of their form.

So when Argentinian sexual care brand Tulipán heard rumors of anti-sex beds and a no-sex policy at the Olympics this year due to COVID-19, it sprung into action. 

Led by BBDO Argentina, Tulipán launched a campaign offering Olympic athletes a self-pleasure sex kit as an alternative to person-to-person contact. 

Tulipán, however, faced challenges when trying to amplify the message, which was censored on Argentinian social media, said Joaquin Campins, chief creative officer at BBDO Argentina. So the brand relied on earned media and news coverage to get the message out. 

The response was swift, Campins said, with Olympic athletes reaching out through the brand’s social media DMs to get a “satisfaction kit,” which includes three types of lubricants and a vibrator. 

Though Tulipán declined to name the athletes who reached out, Campins noted that one captain ordered products for his entire Olympic team. Others have DM’d the brand privately. 

Tulipán anticipates that it may face challenges in getting the products through Tokyo’s customs and the strictly enclosed Olympic grounds, but Campins assured that the athletes “will receive their products.”

“It’s [a] funny campaign, but it's about health, too,” he said. “We [thought] we had to do something to help athletes keep safe and not to break their bubbles, but also have a healthy sex life and manage stress.”

