Tuft & Needle spoofs Netflix Original show with 'Sleep on it, America'

by Oliver McAteer Added 5 hours ago

Comedian Neal Brennan reflects on the weird and wonderful year of 2019 in a short film created by 72andSunny.

From face-aging apps to impeachment and data breaches to a failed Area 51 storming, we can all agree 2019’s been pretty damn weird.

But Tuft & Needle thinks there’s a reason for all this madness: America isn’t getting enough sleep. 

The mattress brand teamed up comedian Neal Brennan to create a short film in partnership with ad agency 72andSunny Los Angeles to shine a light on how our chronic sleeplessness is increasingly debatable decision making.

"Sleep on it, America with Neal Brennan" airs on social today Wednesday and will kickoff a weeklong campaign inviting people to share their own questionable decisions on Twitter via "#sleeplessdecisions" and "@tuftandneedle" for a chance to win a free Tuft & Needle mattress.

