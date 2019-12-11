Tuft & Needle spoofs Netflix Original show with 'Sleep on it, America'

From face-aging apps to impeachment and data breaches to a failed Area 51 storming, we can all agree 2019’s been pretty damn weird.

But Tuft & Needle thinks there’s a reason for all this madness: America isn’t getting enough sleep.

The mattress brand teamed up comedian Neal Brennan to create a short film in partnership with ad agency 72andSunny Los Angeles to shine a light on how our chronic sleeplessness is increasingly debatable decision making.

"Sleep on it, America with Neal Brennan" airs on social today Wednesday and will kickoff a weeklong campaign inviting people to share their own questionable decisions on Twitter via "#sleeplessdecisions" and "@tuftandneedle" for a chance to win a free Tuft & Needle mattress.