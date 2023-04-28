Tubi unveils satirical short films about advertisers ahead of Upfronts
The B2B campaign, which blurs the line between the professional and personal lives of advertisers, aims to differentiate Tubi from its rivals in the run up to TV’s big buying event.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.