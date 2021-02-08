Tubi launches first national brand campaign

Tubi wants people to feel the joy of getting things for free every day this week.

The free, ad-supported streaming platform and parent company Fox are kicking off “Free Like Tubi Week” on Monday, a week-long giveaway that will run across OTT as well as programmatic and social video. The promotion is part of Tubi’s first-ever national ad campaign, “Break Free,” which kicked off in January.

“Free Like Tubi Week” speaks to the messaging of the larger campaign, which urges people to “break free” from the monthly fees and subscription fatigue of other streaming services, Natalie Bastian, VP of marketing at Tubi, told Campaign US.

Tubi partnered with Postmates, Roku, Zynga, Pandora and Spotlight Cinema Networks for the campaign which will hit target audiences on television, radio, digital and mobile to demonstrate how much “free” really means.

“We wanted to celebrate all the services out there that have really invested in making people's lives easier over the last year,” Bastian said.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 8, Tubi will sponsor an ad-free listening and video experience on Pandora and give players of Zynga mobile games free rewards if they engage with Tubi content.

For hungry customers, Tubi and Postmates will launch a free pizza giveaway on “National Pizza Day” (Feb. 9) in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Tubi is also partnering with local radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Memphis and Charlotte, to give away flowers and restaurant gift certificates to callers willing to share their embarrassing dating stories from Feb. 10 to 12.

Other fun giveaways include the Amazon Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote device on Feb. 10 and Roku Express device giveaways on Feb. 13. All giveaways will be mentioned on Twitter @Tubi and @FOXTV.

Tubi is also recruiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! for more fun surprises. On Feb. 11, one person will take a popcorn quiz on Ellen, and will go on a search for the answer in a giant tub of popcorn. Tubi will choose 100 winners to receive Visa gift cards via DeGeneres’ Instagram Stories. Jimmy Kimmel Live! keeps the fun going on Feb. 15. when Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo will treat its audience to more free giveaways.

“It's a really important touch point for us to not only leverage the linear live TV environment, but also social media,” Bastian said.

The multi-platform campaign comes after Tubi reached 33 million active users in August, an increase of 65% year-over-year.

As the ad-free streaming environment continues to grow, Tubi plans to continue spreading its message of “free” in future marketing campaigns as a point of differentiation.

“Our intention is to continue to get the word out, diversify and expand our library to reach all audiences to make sure no matter who you are, where you live or what you land on there is something that's right for you,” Bastian said.