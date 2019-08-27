Truth Initiative urges Juul to 'Stop Testing on Humans'

In a rather quirky new spot filled with talking animals, Truth Initiative is speaking out against Juul and other e-cigarette manufacturers for driving the current vaping craze among young people.

The new "Tested on Humans" campaign, created by 72andSunny, sheds light on the fact that the long-term effects of e-cigarettes are unknown, which means Juul and its peers are exposing youth to potential health risks, as well as nicotine addiction.

To help get this message across in its new ad, the nonprofit tobacco control organization enlisted the help of "Doug the Pug" and other animals, which are protesting Juul and urging e-cigarette companies to stop treating humans like "lab rats."

According to Truth, e-cigarette use has increased 78 percent among high school students in the last year, many whom were not smokers before. Even more startling, research shows an increase in middle schoolers using e-cigarettes, with the use among these children up 48 percent from 2017 to 2018.

Additionally, the U.S. surgeon general declared that youth e-cigarette use was officially an epidemic last year.

The new Truth content aired on TV during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards last night.

Truth is asking people to stay involved in the protest against Juul and other e-cigarette companies by sharing photos of their pets using Truth Instagram stickers and the hashtag #DontTestOnHumans. Those who post photos are eligible to win free human testing protect merchandise from the nonprofit.