TruMoo Chocolate Milk ditches tech in daring brand relaunch

by Oliver McAteer Added 8 hours ago

The Dean Foods brand partnered with KBS for the new spots.

Technology is -- and forever will be -- the future.

But TruMoo Chocolate Milk’s new campaign is out to challenge that statement.

"Kid Harder," by KBS and TruMoo parent company Dean Foods is going against the grain for a daring brand relaunch. Here’s the what you need to know:

The brief

TruMoo is in a very competitive beverage space. Consumers are overwhelmed with choice. The goal is to connect with customers at a more emotional, human level, to position TruMoo as the sought-out brand that parents can feel good about giving to their kids.

The strategy

As part of research for the TruMoo brand relaunch, KBS talked to moms about their childhoods, their kids and play. There was one key finding that stood out: What moms wanted more than anything was for their kids to spend less time looking at a screen and more time being outside, playing and exploring.

Moms felt fulfilled when they could help their kids grow, learn and discover – without their phones, tablets and devices – in addition to satisfying their nutritional needs.

This means ensuring their kids are enjoying childhood as they remember theirs.

The execution

KBS and Dean Foods  launched a series of 15-second digital spots as part of an integrated campaign that pushed TruMoo’s message, "Kid Harder."

"The idea of kids being in need of more opportunities for real -- not virtual -- play resonated with parents," said Ted Florea, global chief strategy officer at KBS. "We’re proud to take this human-and emotion-centered approach to furthering the TruMoo brand."

Marissa Jarratt, Dean Foods vice president of marketing and innovation, added: "With this campaign, KBS takes the TruMoo brand to a different level, appealing to parents and how play was for them as kids. It’s the kind of innovative thinking that defines KBS, which truly understands this category and what makes the TruMoo brand unique."

