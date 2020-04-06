Truist puts its money where its mouth is in new COVID-19 campaign.

Truist, the merged entity of BB&T and SunTrust, has pledged $25 million in philanthropic support to help those impacted by COVID-19.

In conjunction with its donation, the brand also launched a new creative, sculpted by StrawberryFrog, showcasing how America has changed and how it will endure the coronavirus.

Scott Goodson, CEO of StrawberryFrog, said: "Truist’s team and StrawberryFrog’s team plus our partners and production talent worked tightly together, each one of us working remotely in our own homes during the production of this commercial. Even the narrator. Working thoughtfully, smoothly and kindly in a challenging environment."



The "Truist Cares" campaign will run on TV, radio, digital, and social.

The media will be a targeted regional approach aimed at the Southeast U.S.

Out of the $25 million Truist has pledged, support will to go a variety of different sources.

The company will donate $1 million each to the CDC Foundation and Johns Hopkins Medicine through the Truist Charitable Fund, and $3 million to local United Way organizations to fund community-based programs and support services.

Trusit will also support a number of other organizations including: