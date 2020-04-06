Truist puts its money where its mouth is in new COVID-19 campaign.

Truist, the merged entity of BB&T and SunTrust, has pledged $25 million in philanthropic support to help those impacted by COVID-19.
In conjunction with its donation, the brand also launched a new creative, sculpted by StrawberryFrog, showcasing how America has changed and how it will endure the coronavirus.
Scott Goodson, CEO of StrawberryFrog, said: "Truist’s team and StrawberryFrog’s team plus our partners and production talent worked tightly together, each one of us working remotely in our own homes during the production of this commercial. Even the narrator. Working thoughtfully, smoothly and kindly in a challenging environment."
The "Truist Cares" campaign will run on TV, radio, digital, and social.
The media will be a targeted regional approach aimed at the Southeast U.S.
Out of the $25 million Truist has pledged, support will to go a variety of different sources.
The company will donate $1 million each to the CDC Foundation and Johns Hopkins Medicine through the Truist Charitable Fund, and $3 million to local United Way organizations to fund community-based programs and support services.
Trusit will also support a number of other organizations including:
Truist Cares to Connect: This may include partnering with organizations that help provide broadband services to communities in need or providing technology devices for students to learn at home.
Truist Cares for Youth: This may include partnering with food banks to ensure low-income students have access to food or scholarships to the children of individuals with income disruption.
Truist Cares for Seniors: This may include partnering with organizations that provide food services and medical supplies to the elderly.
Truist Cares for Small Businesses: This may include partnering with organizations that provide financial support and/or technical assistance to small businesses that are disrupted.
Truist Cares for the Workforce: This may include partnering with sponsorship partners to support hourly workers affected by postponed or cancelled sports and entertainment events.