Trolli candy wants you to check out Deadpool's package

We see you staring at Deadpool’s juicy package. It’s okay. Let those inappropriate feelings stir.

Our unapologetically sexual superhero has teamed up with Trolli for its new Sour Brite Tiny Hands candy.

"When Trolli approached me about recreating one of my body parts as a tasty morsel, my hand wasn't what I had in mind," said Deadpool on the campaign's website. "I was thinking something bigger and dirtier -- my brain. But they said the size could be a choking hazard. So instead I just gave them a hand, literally."

The new campaign, which launched today ahead of the Deadpool 2 release on May 18, is a play on a scene from the first movie in which Ryan Reynolds’ character regenerates his digits. (There is no political agenda behind this initiative, as far as we’re aware.)

Trolli worked with independent creative agency Periscope to spearhead an effort that includes branded packaging and a weirdly steamy video that resembles a perfume ad.

There will also be a candy giveaway and photo event in Times Square this afternoon, where the best #PackagePose images will be featured in real time on digital billboards overhead.

"From the start, we all agreed that this cross-collaboration had to be something more than a traditional license agreement. This had to be an extension of Deadpool’s own Weirdly Awesome universe. Trolli Sour Brite Tiny Hands is really pushing the boundaries, and the creative work is right in line with what fans crave from both Trolli and Deadpool," said Peter Nicholson, chief creative officer at Periscope.

He added: "Tiny Hands has been a great creative challenge, because Trolli and Deadpool both have really unique voices.

"No other brand partnership is positioned to do something as disruptive and edgy as this. It requires a candy company as irreverent as Trolli and a superhero as unconventional as Deadpool to create something as inventive as body parts you can eat."