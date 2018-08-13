Trojan tells us what 'butt stuff' feels like in new campaign

It’s a big sexy world of sex out there. Sometimes that can be scary.

Lucky for us, we have planet Earth’s foremost love-making guru to hold our hand through this intercourse treachery.

Trojan Brand Condoms has brought the warrior to life in a new campaign from 72andSunny.

"Since his introduction over twenty years ago, Trojan Man became famous as this interruptive, gloved hand who showed up with the goods when you really needed him," said Bruce Weiss, Trojan’s vice president of marketing.

"This led us to ask, who is the man beyond the sleeve? Turns out he's a sex-positive, sensual adventurer. A modern guy who is open to anything, but always has an eye on protection and shares his knowledge and humor to inspire others."

The campaign comes on the backdrop of a CDC report that reveals one in two sexually active Americans will contract an STI by the age of 25.



As a beacon of sexual curiosities, Trojan Man embodies modern sex while rejecting labels and stereotypes. When people visit him and seek answers to their questions, he offers witty, sex-positive advice and a variety of Trojan condoms encouraging them to explore with confidence. Ultimately, he helps people realize that no matter what they're into, there's never been a more exciting time to enjoy this big sexy world.

"It's a crazy time to be a sex-having human. We need a guide with wisdom, confidence, sexual robes and Trojan Condoms to help people explore this big sexy world safely," said Nick Kaplan, creative director at 72andSunny New York.

72andSunny won creative rights for Trojan in July.

"Of course we're thrilled to be partnering with Trojan," Justine Armour, ECD 72andSunny New York, said at the time.

"The Holy Grail of creative briefs! We've loved getting to know the team so far, and having a chance to shape the cultural conversation around why using condoms is so important. We're excited by this challenge."