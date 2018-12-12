Trojan Man sings, 'I touched a penis today,' on Big Sexy Album

In case you didn’t get enough of Trojan’s "Butt stuff" spot in August, the brand and agency partner 72andSunny New York have a song about touching a penis with your name on it. In fact, Trojan Man has an entire album of sexy songs just for you.

"The Big Sexy Album" is launching in time for December 21 – the longest night of the year – and it marks Trojan Man’s musical debut. Hear the brand mascot croon about all things intimate while offering listeners sensual advice. The album will officially drop on December 17, so don’t forget to add it to your holiday wish list.

Some of the lyrics include:

"It’s the C.L.I.T.O.R.I.S. That’s the part that she likes best...remember the important, incredible, clitoris." – C.L.I.T.O.R.I.S.

"When we sat on the bed, there was something between us, today was the day I touched a penis." – I touched a penis today

"I love to love you. I’m a love maniac. I’ll do anything for you. But I won’t go bareback." – I won’t go bareback

Trojan and 72andSunny New York brought the sexually adventurous Trojan Man to life in August to help reject sexual labels and stereotypes and celebrate sexuality in a positive way.

Nick Kaplan, group creative director at 72andSunny New York, said the agency didn’t have to push the client to accept the sexy song idea because "they felt really confident in the first chapter of the campaign and the character we created."

The agency shared a lot of songs with its Trojan client, who was more focused on selecting the funniest, most interesting topics and lyrics than worrying about being too edgy, said Kaplan.

It’s hard to pick a favorite, but Kaplan said if he had to choose his top two songs from The Big Sexy Album, they’re "C.L.I.T.O.R.I.S." and "I touched a penis today."

And don’t worry, fans – this isn’t the last you’ll be seeing of Trojan Man. Kaplan said 72andSunny has more fun things to come for the love-making guru because "it’s a fertile idea to play with, no pun intended."