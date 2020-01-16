Travelpro goes to United Collective as AOR

Travelpro luggage, a brand invented by a pilot and recommended by frequent fliers, has selected United Collective as its new agency of record.

United Collective, based in Huntington Beach, Calif., will provide everything from brand strategy, creative, digital advertising and content for Travelpro.

"We look forward to helping Travelpro reach today’s frequent travelers with new and exciting creative in both traditional and digital," declared John Gallegos, CEO and founder of United Collective, in a statement.

Travelpro is near and dear to the hearts of all travelers, whether they own the brand or not. Its founder, a pilot for Northwest Airlines, invented the first wheelie suitcase, the Rollaboard, in 1987. Like so many founders, in tech and otherwise, he worked out of his garage to create the prototype.

The company has continued to innovate with connected luggage that features batteries and USB ports. Alternatively, it also makes luggage that blocks unwelcome connections, such as radio frequencies, to secure the owner’s identity.

Travelpro already has a devoted online following. Its Instagram is packed with stylish travelers posing with their luggage around the world. Others post challenges like packing for three people in one Travelpro carry-on.

"We understand that our growth is dependent upon our ability to connect with today’s diverse and savvy travelers," said Valerie Batrice, Travelpro’s senior director, consumer marketing, in a statement. Batrice credited United Collective’s capabilities for content creation, particularly, as a way to increase market share.

The global luggage market was worth $19.4 billion in 2017, according to Statista.

Online retailers are increasingly capturing sales, making content, reviews and other online brand presence important. In a report, Jumpshot, a digital-intelligence agency, puts American Tourister, Samsonite, and AmazonBasics, as top-selling online luggage brands.