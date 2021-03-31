Trailblazers: Shaunah Margaret and Ash Ramirez give women of color a seat at the table

Trailblazers is a regular series covering diverse-owned startups in the advertising, marketing and media industries.

When Shaunah Margaret moved to New York City to start her career as a copywriter, she was a one-woman show. She felt alone in the white, male-dominated corporate world with no one to ask for advice and a discouraging number of minority women to look up to.

“I felt like there were unwritten rules,” Margaret told Campaign US. “There was a name to the game, and I didn't know how to play and there was no one helping me. I felt like I learned everything the hard way because I had no one to trust. I was missing community. ”

Margaret’s experience inspired her to start a mentorship program designed for women of color in advertising, like herself, who are eager to learn more and make connections. She pitched the idea and met Ash Ramirez, who suggested expanding the program to include creative women of color across industries — not just in advertising.

The pair launched Women Who Create in January 2018. The program, which began with 30 participants, has since grown to more than 700 women across advertising, fashion, music, tech, film and more.

The mentorship program pairs college or early career-aged mentees with established women in their fields for an 8-week intensive mentorship. People are paired based on their goals and interests, a process that will be done algorithmically next year. WWC also hosts events, workshops and webinars throughout the year.

Margaret and Ramirez also launched a database for recruiters to find female creatives of color looking for employment, in an effort to prove diverse talent is readily available.

Ash Ramirez (middle) and Shaunah Margaret (right).

The pair faced some bumps in the road at first. In a bid for a wellness initiative, the duo launched a fitness component to their program, but was met with resistance.

“We tried to do yoga as part of wellness, but our community does not want to do fitness stuff,” Ramirez said. “They just want to find community. We have to hear our people and be very intentional with what we do as we continue to build out our programming.”

WWC is still figuring out its way, much like the mentees who sign up for the program, but is already making strides. The organization partnered with Vera Bradley on a limited-edition “Unity Tote” bag which came with a $20,000 donation to the program.

The donation helped fund WWC’s first-ever grant, Dream in Color. This year, it is giving away two $5,000 grants to one female student of color and another to a woman working on a project that celebrates diversity and inclusion.

WWC is also hosting a virtual summit in August, themed around “making moves” in the industry and designed to empower creative women of color.

Still, Margaret and Ramirez recognize there is still much work to be done on the road to equality.

“There are unconscious biases that prohibit women of color from moving into management,” Margaret said. “It's a lot of feedback based on our personality, and that's very tough to fix. How can we improve on our personality based on what someone else expects of us? I'm just being myself. It's like I'm going up a hill, but I'm never going to see the top because the target is always changing.”

Margaret and Ramirez, who both have full-time jobs at FCB Health and Digitas Health, respectively, are working on WWC on a volunteer basis but are hoping to turn the project into a full-time job.

“We very much want to get to a point where this is self-sustaining” Ramirez said. “I want to be able to run this full-time. I have so much excitement for the possibilities.”