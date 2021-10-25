Trailblazers: How former ad execs changed the conversation about feminine care

Trailblazers is a regular series covering diverse-owned startups in the advertising, marketing and media industries.

After Rachel Donovan Geller (below, left) suffered a disastrous leak while wearing white pants, she started to think about how to make menstrual cycles more comfortable for women. Was there a way to instill confidence and security in people during their periods?

To put these thoughts into action, Geller, then the chief creative officer at female-owned boutique agency Art House, which works exclusively with Broadway shows, teamed up with her coworker Melanie Pitson, VP of product and business development lead, to launch feminine care brand Moons in 2020. The goal was to innovate on what’s available in feminine care to make more comfortable and functional products for women.

For Geller, however, launching a brand proved difficult while managing a full-time advertising career. After Broadway shuttered when the pandemic hit in 2020, she found more time to focus on Moons full time.

“We've been toying with this for so many years, and we finally took the risk to build something big and powerful,” she said.

Moons’ first product, Duets, combines a tampon and a slim liner inside a convenient pouch. As the first product designed by women to end period stains, Duets have resonated with consumers. During a trial, the product received a 100% intent to purchase after the trial among menustrators 18 to 40 years old, according to Moons.

“It's a small behavioral change, but pretty revolutionary because a lot of people suffer constantly,” said Moons’ chief creative officer Kaity Potak (above, right), another Art House alum. “We've found that one in two women who wear tampons suffer from leaks every month. That's outrageous. It takes up too much time, effort, wastes our clothes and ruins our couches.”

“We are really trying to carve out a space for ourselves amongst the competition as the product can deliver on performance, efficacy and dismantle the problems of leaks,” she added.

In addition to its female-focused products, the company boasts a mostly female team including Potak and creative director Cordelia Prouvost.

Moons is hoping to build beyond its product to also be an educational resource about menstruation, through an online community and even down to the package design, which illustrates each phase of the monthly cycle.

“This is something that has been so historically stigmatized and categorized as a curse,” said Geller. “We have the responsibility to completely shift from embarrassment to empowerment.”

Moons plans to launch additional products, including a First Moon Kit, which will feature items to celebrate a person’s first menstrual cycle.

“We really hope we can educate the general population and make people interested in this,” said Potak. “This is not just a women's issue. This is everybody’s conversation.”