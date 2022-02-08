Trailblazers: How Charlene Prempeh’s vision intertwines Black creativity and tech

Trailblazers is a regular series covering diverse-owned startups in the advertising, marketing and media industries.

While most people consider technology separate from humanity, it suffers from the same existing racial inequalities.

Facial recognition technology — which is frequently used by law enforcement to identify potential suspects — misidentifies Black people more so than white people. Algorithms often over-deliver white creators to users’ social media feeds. And digital beauty filters are notorious for using ethnic features as an aesthetic.

Charlene Prempeh has been paying attention to this. While making a name for herself in the U.K. working for the BBC, The Guardian and Frieze, and writing for the Financial Times and Vice, she was also examining the institutionally racist technology landscape.



Charlene Prempeh, founder, A Vibe Called Tech

In 2018, that led Prempeh to start an initiative and creative agency called A Vibe Called Tech — a play on the hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest — to fill in the racial gaps in technology. The agency was created “from scratch,” said Prempeh, adding that she didn’t receive any initial funding.

Prempeh and creative director Lewis Gilbert credit Somerset House, an affordable coworking space in London, with helping their agency get started.

“The main thing, at first, was for this agency to have space for meetings and to speak to each other,” said Prempeh.

A Vibe Called Tech exists to explore the intersection between Black creativity, culture and innovation. The agency believes Black culture can be used to inform strategic thinking across all audiences, and spreads information on the topic through events and workshops that focus on technology’s effects on Black people.

The agency also executes creative campaigns and advocates for brands to engage more with Black-owned media.

A Vibe Called Tech’s rare mission caught the eye of Gucci. In 2020, the agency collaborated with the fashion house and arts collective Manju Journal for the campaign, “We are all they.” The photo series features Gucci’s Jackie 1961 bag and explores gender fluidity and its place in Ghanaian culture.

One year later, A Vibe Called Tech worked with Gucci on the campaign “Pioneers of the Past,” in collaboration with North Face. The project invited four specialists of Black history to take a self-portrait wearing pieces in the collection.

When comparing advertising between the U.S. and the U.K., Prempeh has noticed “more storytelling” in the U.K., involving people from all walks of life.

“The U.S. implements stories from people who were famous already,” she added. “Young creatives in the U.K. are providing a broader scope of what culture is.”

But she believes both sides of the pond should pay more attention to Black culture’s impact.

“Sometimes, brands are scared to delve deeper into what that culture means,” said Prempeh. “It's my goal to make Black culture ubiquitous in the same way that white culture is.”